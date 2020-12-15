White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that President Donald Trump “absolutely” encouraged Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Absolutely,” she replied to a reporter who asked if Trump endorsed the vaccine.

“Look, these are vaccines that he oversaw the development of, he has great confidence in,” she continued. “He wants to see all Americans get this vaccine and to see the most vulnerable among us to take it first.”

McEnany said that the president’s priority for the vaccines was front-line workers and the most vulnerable seniors in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and he would wait to take the vaccine for that reason.

“He will take it when health experts and his White House doctor ask him to do so,” she said. “He is very open to taking this but also wants to prioritize our front-line workers.”

McEnany said that a small group of top public officials would take the vaccine publicly soon, and said that she herself would also be open to take the vaccine, even though she already had coronavirus.

She celebrated the successful development and deployment of a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year as a “medical miracle.

McEnany also took a shot at corporate media outlets and “fact-checkers” who criticized the president when he set the goal of getting a vaccine approved and shipped out by the end of the year.

“These reports deserve their own fact check,” she said. “False.”