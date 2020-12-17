Watch: Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Pete Buttigieg’s Husband ‘Kristen’

President-elect Joe Biden suffered an awkward verbal mishap on Wednesday when he introduced Pete Buttigieg’s husband as “Kristen.”

Watch:

Joe Biden calls Chasten Buttigieg "Kristen." Defeated by the teleprompter again. Biden even called Chasten Buttigieg a "close friend" of his and yet he can't pronounce his name correctly. pic.twitter.com/xcS460pwL3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2020

Biden was introducing Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary when he referenced Chasten Buttigieg.

“By the way, Jill and I have always enjoyed seeing Pete and Kristen— uh, Chasten, I should say, together on the trail.”

Biden went on to say Chasten has “become a close friend of Jill’s and mine.”

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, does not have any experience related to transportation apart from managing the streets of his city.

The South Bend chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) denounced the selection.

“We saw Black communities have their houses torn down by his administration,” BLM leader Jorden Giger said, according to WGN. “We saw the machinery of his police turned against Black people.”

Meanwhile, Buttigieg defended his nomination and transportation credentials. “Travel in my mind is synonymous with grow, with adventure, even love,” he said.

“So much so that I proposed to my husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal. Don’t let anybody tell you that O’Hare [airport] isn’t romantic,” Buttigieg said.

