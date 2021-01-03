Watch Live: House Speaker Election, Member Swearing-in for 117th Congress

The House of Representatives will convene on Sunday to swear in members of Congress’ lower chamber and vote for the next Speaker of the House.

The House will start swearing in members of Congress at 12:00 P.M. Eastern.

The House of Representatives will feature 222 Democrats and 211 Republicans, with two vacancies.

After the House swears in members, the chamber will vote for the next Speaker. The vote follows as House Democrats lost several members during the 2020 congressional elections. Democrats have 222 members, and Republicans have 211 members, with two remaining vacancies. Pelosi will need 218 votes to reconfirm her for Speaker.

Pelosi and her allies have reportedly spent the last week lobbying to win over Democrats who could potentially vote against her. Pelosi’s slimmer margin in Congress means she could only afford a few defectors, or else the House could potentially elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the next Speaker.

The vote also serves as a challenge for swing district Democrats such as Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), Jared Golden (D-ME), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), and Conor Lamb (D-PA). These Democrats did not vote for Pelosi when Democrats had a larger majority in 2019. The swing district Democrats could likely vote for someone else or vote present instead of supporting Pelosi.

The vote further serves as an opportunity for progressive Democrats to buck their party leadership. Reps.-elect Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) have yet to say if they will vote for Pelosi. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has called for new leadership in her party, although she has yet to say if she will vote against Pelosi.

After the House votes for speaker, the House will hold a moment of silence for Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA), who died last week after battling with coronavirus.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the House’s proceedings.