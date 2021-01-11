Organizers are reportedly planning armed protests slated to occur at 50 state capitols, as well as the U.S Capitol, in the days leading up to Inauguration Day, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin read, according to ABC’s Aaron Katersky, who added that a group is “calling for ‘storming’ state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day.”

According to the bulletin, the FBI has “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January.” The group, per the bulletin, has reportedly warned that a “huge uprising” will occur if Congress attempts to remove President Trump through the 25th Amendment:

On Monday, Republicans blocked Democrat attempts to introduce a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to “convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers of acting president.” Republicans blocked the attempt:



The bulletin follows the chaos that descended upon the U.S. Capitol last week, which many lawmakers have blamed primarily on President Trump, calling for his removal via either the 25th Amendment or impeachment. Others, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have also called for the resignations of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing that they effectively incited the day’s events by supporting efforts to challenge the election results.