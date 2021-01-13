House Republican Predicts Half of GOP Supports Ousting Liz Cheney as Conference Chair

One House Republican predicted Wednesday that as many as half of the House Republican conference might vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the House Republican Conference chair.

Politico’s Melanie Zanona reported that one House Republican not affiliated with the House Freedom Caucus said as many as half of the House Republican Conference may support ousting Cheney as the third-ranking Republican over her support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

A plugged in House Republican — who is NOT part of the Freedom Caucus and doesn’t want to see Liz Cheney step down — predicts that the majority of the GOP conference will support ousting her from leadership. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

Cheney rebuffed calls for her to resign or be ousted from her position in House Republican leadership.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she told Politico Wednesday. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference.”

She continued, “But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the Civil War, constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be.”

"But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That's what we need to be focused on. That's where our efforts and attention need to be." (2/2) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

Here is the petition calling for a special meeting to oust Cheney as the House GOP chair:

And the Cheney backlash begins. Conservative hardliners are calling for a special GOP conference meeting to push out Liz Cheney from her leadership post, after she came out in support of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/hGO7Q5W4jI — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

Part of the petition reads:

Whereas, Congresswoman Cheney’s condemnation of President Trump and her support for President Trump’s impeachment have been used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denies the President due process; Whereas, Congresswoman Cheney’s personal position on issues does not reflect that of the majority of the Republican Conference and has brought the Conference into disrepute and produced discord; Now, therefore, be it Resolved, that the Republican Conference calls upon Congresswoman Cheney to immediately resign her position as Chair of the Republican Conference.

House conservatives have called for Cheney to resign as the conference chair including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

“I’m calling for @RepLizCheney to step down as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Greene said in a statement Wednesday. “She doesn’t represent Republican voters by supporting this political witch-hunt impeachment of President Trump. She is not connected to the base and is voting for a hurtful lie.”

“When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” Rosendale said in a statement Tuesday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.