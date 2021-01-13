Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined a growing movement of Republicans Wednesday calling on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to resign as the House Republican Conference chair.

“I’m calling for @RepLizCheney to step down as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Greene said in a statement Wednesday. “She doesn’t represent Republican voters by supporting this political witch-hunt impeachment of President Trump. She is not connected to the base and is voting for a hurtful lie.”

Greene’s call for Cheney to resign follows as Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) urged Cheney to step down for supporting the impeachment of Trump.

“Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President,” Cheney said in a statement Tuesday. “The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

“I will vote to impeach the President,” she added.

“When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” Rosendale said in a statement Tuesday.

“She is weakening our conference at a key moment for personal political gain and is unfit to lead. She must step down as Conference Chair.”

“She should resign her position as a conference chair and should not be serving this conference. That’s it,” Biggs told the Washington Examiner.

