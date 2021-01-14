Poll: Majority Say U.S. Is ‘Not Winning Against the Coronavirus’

A slight majority of Americans do not believe the U.S. is winning the war against the Chinese coronavirus, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday showed.

Fifty-three percent of the 1,000 Americans surveyed said that they do not believe that the U.S. is winning the war against the Wuhan virus, although 28 percent said the opposite. Nineteen percent indicated they remain unsure.

While neither a majority of Republicans nor Democrats believe that the U.S. is winning the war against the virus, Republicans are more likely to believe so, with 46 percent saying yes compared to the 23 percent of Democrats who say the same.

Respondents were also asked, “Which is a bigger personal concern – the health impact of the coronavirus or its financial impact?”

A plurality, or 46 percent, said the health impact of the virus remains a greater personal concern compared to the 42 percent who chose the latter. Twelve percent remain unsure.

The survey, taken January 6-7, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

In December, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a “masking plan” which will purportedly take effect once he takes office. It involves asking Americans to wear a face covering for 100 days “wherever possible” as part of an effort to quell the spread of the virus.

During his address, Biden said he would sign an order “on day one” requiring masks where he is able to under the law, which includes federal buildings.

“We’re going to require masks wherever possible, but this goes beyond government action. And so, as a new president, I’m going to speak directly to the American people and say what I’m saying now,” Biden said.

“Whatever your politics or point of view — mask up for 100 days,” he added. “Once we take office. 100 days to make a difference. It’s not a political statement, it’s a patriotic act”:

Joe Biden / Twitter

Meanwhile, states are continuing in their efforts to distribute and administer vaccines to the population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker last updated January 13, the U.S. has distributed 29,380,125 vaccines with 10,278,462 receiving the first dose.