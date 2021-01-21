The National Guard said Thursday it is working to return some of the troops who came to Washington, D.C., to protect the inauguration, but that thousands will remain on duty.

In a press release, the Guard said 10,600 will remain on duty for the time being to continue the mission of assisting federal law enforcement authorities in protecting the Capitol.

“The National Guard Bureau is assisting states with coordination and the logistics of returning troops safely to their homes. With almost 26,000 troops providing support from 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, approximately 10,600 remain on duty at this time,” the press release said.

A National Guard spokesman explained that approximately 15,000 are packing and getting ready to go home, which will take about a week.

The remaining 10,600 or so will continue the mission of assisting federal authorities such as the United States Secret Service and the U.S. National Park Service guard the Capitol building and other federal property after the January 6 break-in of the Capitol by some pro-Trump supporters.

It is not clear when that number of National Guard troops will go down. Approximately 7,000 are expected to remain beyond January.

The National Guard press release said:

Some agencies are requesting continuity of operations, additional support and recuperation time for their forces to regroup. Approximately 7,000 National Guard personnel are anticipated to provide that assistance through the end of the month.

The Guard spokesman described the approximately 7,000 as part of an “enduring mission” that is dependent on when federal authorities no longer need them to protect the Capitol.

