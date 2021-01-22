Biden Admin Previews Fight Against ‘Serious Threat’ of ‘Domestic Violent Extremism’

President Joe Biden has asked the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to begin enhanced assessments of the threat posed by “domestic violent extremism,” according to the White House.

“The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced at a press briefing Friday afternoon.

Psaki said that Biden had tasked the ODNI to request a “comprehensive threat assessment” of domestic violent extremism, including ways to strengthen government capabilities to monitor the threat.

“The Biden administration will confront this threat with the necessary recourses and resolve,” she said.

Psaki said that the Biden administration would prioritize “facts” and “objective rigorous analysis” claiming that the government could still maintain “respect for constitutionally protected free speech and political activities.” She stressed, however, that President Biden wanted to dramatically increase the level of intelligence and law enforcement directed at domestic violent extremism.

“We need to understand better its current extent and where they may be gaps to address so we can determine the best path forward,” she said.

Biden’s National Security Council, Psaki said, would ask three of his national security advisors, Joshua Geltzer, Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Russ Travers, to lead a policy review to properly “enhance and accelerate” the government threat of domestic violence.

“This considered NSC convened process will focus on addressing evolving threats, radicalization, the role of social media, opportunities to improve information sharing, operation responses, and more,” she concluded.