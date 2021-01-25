The Republican National Committee posted on Twitter on Monday a video of the Keystone XL Pipeline general manager announcing that “hundreds” of workers have already been laid off following President Joe Biden shutting down the project in his first week in office.

The unnamed manager said many of the laid off workers live in Wisconsin.

General Manager working on the Keystone XL pipeline: “hundreds of guys” have already been laid off in Wisconsin as a result of Joe Biden's executive order to halt construction of the pipelinehttps://t.co/ub48J6VlTU pic.twitter.com/ZX1IP8ZmRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, shutting down the pipeline could lead to 11,000 workers who work directly on the project being laid off and an additional 60,000 indirect jobs taking a hit.

Union and other workers will join the more than 11 million Americans already unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like his former boss President Barack Obama, Biden is sacrificing both America jobs and U.S. energy independence to appease environmental activists who claim the transport of oil from Alberta, Canada, to Gulf Coast refineries in the United States is a threat to the environment.

The opposition continues despite the fact that environmental assessments and other studies show that it is safer for the environment for oil to be transported by pipeline rather than by truck or rail.

Breitbart News also reported that Biden’s move to end issuing oil drilling leases on federal land could result in the loss of one million American jobs.

