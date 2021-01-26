Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) tweeted Sunday that every state legislature should enact “voter identification and signature verification” laws.

Voter identification and signature verification should be enacted by every state legislature in the nation. Ballot harvesting and widespread, no excuse mail in balloting should not. Everyone who thinks otherwise is telling you a lot about where they stand on ballot integrity. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 24, 2021

“Voter identification and signature verification should be enacted by every state legislature in the nation,” Zeldin tweeted. “Ballot harvesting and widespread, no excuse mail in balloting should not. Everyone who thinks otherwise is telling you a lot about where they stand on ballot integrity.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 36 states have laws requiring voters to show a form of identification at the polls.

The remaining 14 states have other ways of checking voters’ identity, whether it be through signature verification or by providing personal information, the NCSL stated.

A March/April 2020 report from the Cato Institute found that “to legitimize a voter ID requirement, a state would have to show: (1) there’s significant voter fraud, (2) the law would fix the problem, and (3) there’s no better way to accomplish the same ends without voter IDs.”