President Joe Biden expressed his sympathies for two FBI agents who were shot and killed in Florida on Monday.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the FBI special agents, two of whom were killed, three of whom were injured today in Florida,” he said.

Biden said that the FBI would continue to investigate the incident after two FBI agents were shot and killed in Sunrise, Florida, and three others were hurt while executing a search warrant on Tuesday morning.

The president reminded Americans that the “vast majority” of FBI agents were good people.

“Every single day, every single one of these folks get up, and by and large, the vast, vast majority of these men and women are decent honorable people that put their lives on the line and we owe them,” he said.

Biden said he was briefed on the tragedy but said he would not try to contact the families of the agents killed right away.

“I can only imagine how these families are feeling today,” Biden said, adding, “Every family, just when they put that shield on and go out in the morning, dreads the possibility of receiving that phone call.”

Biden reacted to the news prior to signing executive orders on immigration in the Oval Office.

“My heart aches for the families,” he said. “They put their lives on the line and it’s a hell of a price to pay.”