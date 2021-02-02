Watch Live: Kevin McCarthy Holds Presser on Joe Biden’s Energy Policies

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will hold a press conference Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s “job-killing” energy policies.

McCarthy, joined by other House Republicans, will hold the press conference at 12:00 p.m. Central (1:00 p.m. Eastern) on the Houston Ship Channel at Enterprise Products in Houston, Texas.

The Republicans plan to discuss Biden’s anti-American energy policies.

Reps. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Michael McCloud (R-TX), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Stephanie Bice (R-AR), and Yvette Herrell (R-NM) will join McCarthy for the press conference.

McCarthy wrote to Republicans recently that they must hold the Biden administration accountable for its “job-killing” energy policies.

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for blocking the Keystone XL pipeline and preventing new oil and mineral mining permits on federal lands. Senate and House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring that Biden and future presidents get congressional approval before blocking permits for oil and natural gas drilling on federal lands.

He wrote, “As conservatives, it is up to us to hold this administration accountable to do the right thing for all Americans. We must measure every appropriate proposal from the Biden administration with one simple question: will it help? Will it help restore our way of life, rebuild our economy, or renew the American dream?”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this press conference.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.