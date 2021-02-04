A handful of swing state Senate Democrats joined Senate Republicans on Thursday to add a budget amendment that will help ensure that stimulus checks, funded by American taxpayers, are not given to illegal aliens living in the United States.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Todd Young (R-IN) proposed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget that will likely block the inclusion of stimulus checks for illegal aliens in any Chinese coronavirus relief package.

All 50 Senate Republicans supported the amendment, as well as eight swing state Senate Democrats. Those Democrats include Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Gary Peters (D-MI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“The Biden administration shouldn’t reward illegal immigrants for breaking our laws by giving them checks,” Cotton said in a statement. “Instead of courting foreigners with U.S. taxpayer funds, President Biden should use that money to aid American schools, businesses, and families.”

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) sent Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans an email urging them to support the Cotton-Young amendment.

“Now that a third round of payments is being discussed – while a White House-driven border crisis is beginning to take shape – there is an appetite to provide taxpayer-funded handouts to illegal aliens as well. This cannot and should not happen,” the FAIR email, obtained by Breitbart News, states.

The vote is critical for President Joe Biden’s administration because it shows the lack of support in the Senate Democrat caucus for pro-illegal immigration policies — and potentially a DREAM Act-style amnesty — specifically among those who represent swing states and will be up for re-election in 2022 and 2024.

Hassan, for instance, is up for re-election in 2022. During her last election, she barely unseated then-Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) with only about 1,000 votes separating the two.

Likewise, Sinema, Stabenow, Manchin, and Tester are all up for re-election in 2024. Many of their vote margins in their 2018 Senate runs were small. Tester, for example, won against Republican Matt Rosendale by less than 18,000 while Manchin won re-election by less than 19,400 votes.

