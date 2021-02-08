The Pentagon revealed Monday that the cost to American taxpayers of having thousands of National Guard members in the nation’s capital is an estimated $483 million.

That figure covers the National Guard troop presence from January 6, 2020, when federal authorities first requested them, through mid-March, when 5,000 National Guard members are slated to be in Washington, D.C.

The Pentagon authorized 7,000 on January 6, and then 19,000 more for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20. The number reduced to 7,000 by the end of January, and is further expected to reduce to 5,000 by mid-March.

Army leaders said last month that the National Guard presence through mid-March was requested by the Capitol Police. The request came after the breach of the Capitol building and violence by some pro-Trump supporters on January 6.

Two National Guard sources told Breitbart News that the National Guard presence is tied to the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The impeachment trial is slated to begin on Tuesday.

Republican lawmakers have demanded to know why the National Guard is still in Washington.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has said, as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he is not aware of any threats necessitating their continued presence in the capital region, and that it was time to send them home.

The National Guard troop presence caused a scandal after a National Guard unit protecting the Capitol building was reportedly told to take their breaks in a parking garage.

Photos circulated online of National Guard members reclining on the parking garage’s cement floors under bright florescent lighting, reportedly sharing one power outlet among 5,000 troops, as well as one bathroom with two toilets.

