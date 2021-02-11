Opinion: Biden Owes the Capitol Police an Apology

Mark Theissen writes in the Washington Post about the heroic efforts of the Capitol Police during the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and calls on President Biden to apologize for maligning them:

Watching never-before-seen video of the mob assaulting the U.S. Capitol presented by the House impeachment managers was infuriating. For the first time, Americans saw surveillance footage that showed just how close the rioters got to senators, congressmen and Vice President Mike Pence. But what stood out most from Wednesday’s presentation was the heroism of the Metropolitan and Capitol police. . . .

After the presentation, senators whose lives the officers saved were effusive in their praise. “It was very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to. It tears your heart and brings tears to your eyes,” Romney said. Schumer declared, “As for me and my situation, I just want to give tremendous credit to the Capitol Police officers who were in my detail. They are utterly amazing and great, and we love them.” . . .

But that is not what Joe Biden said immediately following the riot. Instead of praising the Capitol Police for their heroism, he accused them of racism. “Not only did we see the failure to protect one of the three branches of our government, we also saw a clear failure to carry out equal justice,” Biden declared. “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true. And it is unacceptable.”

