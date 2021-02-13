A phone call between then-President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during the January 6 riots erupted into an expletive-filled shouting match, according to a CNN report released Friday.

While rioters entered the Capitol building, Trump told McCarthy during a call that the rioters cared more about election integrity more than the House GOP leader.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers familiar with the call.

McCarthy then said that rioters were Trump supporters and urged him to implore them to leave.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described the conversation between Trump and McCarthy as a shouting match.

According to GOP lawmakers familiar with the call, as rioters were reportedly breaking into his office through the windows, McCarthy told Trump, “Who the f**k do you think you’re talking to?”

Republican lawmakers said the phone call reveals that Trump did not want to call off the rioters.

“He is not a blameless observer. He was rooting for them,” a GOP lawmaker said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.”