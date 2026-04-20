Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving her role with President Donald Trump’s administration, White House official Steven Cheung announced.

In a post on X, Cheung shared that Chavez-DeRemer will be taking “a position in the private sector.” Cheung praised Chavez-DeRemer for doing a “phenomenal job” and also shared that Keith Sonderling would be stepping into the role of Acting Secretary of Labor.

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” Cheung wrote. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Chavez-DeRemer has “been plagued by multiple scandals” while serving in the position, according to NOTUS:

Her tenure has been plagued by multiple scandals, an investigation into allegations that the secretary was engaged in an extramarital affair with a member of her security team and accusations of inappropriate behavior, like drinking on the job. Multiple people have resigned from the agency amid the ongoing internal investigation.

“Three sources familiar with the matter” confirmed to the outlet that Chavez-DeRemer had resigned from her position with the administration.

Chavez-DeRemer’s exit from the administration comes after former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi have also exited the Trump administration.