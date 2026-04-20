Screaming Cory Booker Dismisses Help from God: ‘What We Need Is Not from on High’

“There is a storm in our nation” according to Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who called for a release of foot soldiers to fight the “darkness and wind” during an address at the Michigan Democratic Women’s Caucus Legacy Luncheon, seemingly dismissing the need for help from God.

During his weekend speech in Detroit, Booker tried to get Democrats ready to vote in the midterms and warned them of the apparent “storm” in the nation.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is a storm in our nation!” Booker yelled. “There is darkness and wind! People are getting hurt!”

“What we need is not from on high!” the Democrat continued, pointing his finger upward toward the sky. “We need foot soldiers of our democracy, who, in times of trial, are willing to stand up.”

“Will you stand for our democracy? Will you stand to get out the vote? Will you stand for our children? Will you stand up for our elders? And will you stand together, unified, strong. Be the hope that people need. We are Democrats. It’s time for a new deal, it’s time to redeem the dream of America.,” he said, adding, “God bless you” after essentially admitting that he believes Democrats do not need God’s help.

Cory “Spartacus” Booker has continued to try to make a name for himself, serving in the U.S. Senate and running for president in the 2020 election. He also broke records with his marathon Senate speech — lasting 25 hours and 5 minutes — last year, which apparently made his spouse fear for his life.

“It’s not super safe to stand for 25 hours,” Alexis Booker, whom he wed last year, said in a TikTok video. “Like, your body kind of just like breaks down. And if you fall over, you could hit your head. So those are the things that were going through our head.”

“Like, yes, I wanted him to break the record, but I also wanted him to not die or like get injured,” she continued.

“He wasn’t going to eat for a really long period of time — just being dehydrated alone was worrying me,” she said, explaining that she and Booker’s mother could not be there, so she would call his mother because “everybody was just nervous.”

“At that point, I was living in L.A. and I was preparing to move to live with Cory. And so I didn’t want to bother him, but I would send cute messages or I made a cartoon with my face on it,” she added.

Notably, the Democrat National Convention (DNC) once famously attempted to remove God from its platform.