Trump: Ceasefire Extension ‘Highly Unlikely’ if No Deal by Wednesday Night

Wednesday evening Eastern time marks the expiration of the two-week ceasefire in the war between the United States and Iran, and bombing will resume if a deal is not reached, according to reports of phone interviews with President Donald Trump.

Trump told Bloomberg that the ceasefire ends “Wednesday evening Washington time,” and an extension is “highly unlikely” if Iran does not agree to a deal with the United States. This would be about 15 days after Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on April 7.

He also told PBS News on Monday that “lots of bombs start going off” if a deal does not materialize by the deadline.

WATCH — President Trump: “We’ve Been Pushed Around by Iran for 47 Years, but Not Anymore”:

The interviews come as indications are that a U.S. delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, and an Iranian delegation seem poised for a second round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

A source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would depart soon for Islamabad.

However, there was no report of them departing by early Monday evening, and it remains unclear exactly when Vance will embark for the Middle East. Citing two anonymous officials, the New York Times reported that Vance is expected to depart on Tuesday.

Per the Times, Iranian officials shared that “Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the influential political and military figure who attended the last round of talks, would attend if Mr. Vance also did.”

WATCH — President Trump: 99% of What We Want from Iran Is No Nuclear Weapons:

The developments come after some reports indicated Iran did not have an interest in a second round of discussions.

On Monday afternoon, Trump announced via Truth Social that he would not enter into a less-than-optimal deal due to pressure from Democrats:

The Democrats are doing everything possible to hurt the very strong position we are in with respect to Iran. Despite World War I lasting 4 years, 3 months, and 14 days, World War II lasting 6 years and 1 day, the Korean War lasting 3 years, 1 month, and 2 days, the Vietnam War lasting 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days, and Iraq lasting 8 years, 8 months, and 28 days, they like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the Fake News saying that I am under “pressure” to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!

He also said time is not his “adversary.”