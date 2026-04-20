Miss Universe Puerto Rico Announces Second Transgender Contestant Gabriel Rodríguez Velázquez

Miss Universe Puerto Rico has announced its second biological male contestant since 2023 — revealing on Wednesday that transgender model Gabriel Rodríguez Velázquez is among this year’s competitors vying for the crown.

Gabriel Rodríguez Velázquez — representing the town of Cidra — is the second male to compete for the crown in Miss Universe Puerto Rico, according to a report by Hola!.

Notably, Rodríguez Velázquez’s participation in Miss Universe Puerto Rico makes for the second transgender model to compete for the crown — after Daniela Arroyo González, who became the first trans contestant in 2023.

“Transgender man competing to become Miss Universe Puerto Rico,” one X user wrote, sharing a promotional video. “Gabriel Rodríguez Velázquez, who identifies as a woman, is hoping to win the women’s beauty pageant for 2026 after previously qualifying to compete in 2023.”

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“Men replacing women in women only spaces is such a tired and played out scam. At this point is just pathetic,” one X user reacted.

“If they want to have competitions like this then be honest and give the awards to the plastic surgeon who created this. The guy doesn’t deserve an award for someone else’s work,” another declared.

“Why not just have Trans Universe and have them compete there,” a third suggested.

In 2022, Thai transgender businessman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip — who in December was sentenced to two years in prison in Thailand for fraud — acquired the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, Hola! noted.

Jakrajutatip “was central to the organization’s transformation,” Hola! reported.

In 2012, Miss Universe announced it would begin allowing men who identify as women to compete in its pageants, with the policy officially taking effect for the 2013 competition season.

Interestingly, transgender individuals were able to compete for Miss Universe ten years before some biological females, as Miss Universe later announced in 2022 that it would start letting married women and mothers compete for the crown, which took effect in 2023.

Puerto Rico is set to Host the 75th Anniversary of Miss Universe in November at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot — better known as El Choliseo — in San Juan, according to the pageant’s website.

If Rodríguez Velázquez wins, he will go on to represent Puerto Rico at Miss Universe 2026.