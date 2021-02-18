In coming weeks Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reportedly plans to put forward the universal background check legislation President Biden wants to sign.

The Hill reports Murphy reacted to Biden’s February 14, 2021, call for universal background checks by making clear he will put such legislation forward.

Murphy said:

President Biden and his administration are clearly committed to signing commonsense gun violence prevention legislation into law and taking executive action to save lives and make our communities safer. Two years ago, we got pretty darn close to striking a bipartisan deal to expand background checks that I believe would have passed on the floor if [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell put it up for a vote.

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) is expected to introduce similar legislation in the House, but made clear he is waiting for the most opportune time to put it forward: “The White House is definitely committed to gun violence prevention and Mike’s top priority on this issue is the Bipartisan Background Checks Act. We are still actively working with leadership and advocates on timing of that bill.”

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out universal background checks are unenforceable without a gun registry. This is because such checks are an expansion of the retail point-of-sale checks that have been in place since 1993. Under the ‘universal’ label, retail checks would be applicable to private points of sale as well, covering the sale of 5-shot revolver between lifelong neighbors.

Get your Second Amendment Alert from @AWRHawkins. pic.twitter.com/vbXwDBcDji — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 29, 2021

The only way the government can know that a neighbor is not not selling a gun to a neighbor without a background check is to know where every gun is at all times, including information on who owns it.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.