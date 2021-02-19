President Joe Biden faces his first major defeat in the Senate as his nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget Neera Tanden meets Democrat opposition.

Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV) announced Friday afternoon that he would oppose Tanden’s confirmation.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” he said in a statement.

The 50-50 split in the Senate means that Biden’s effort to confirm Tanden is likely finished unless a Senate Republican can be convinced to support her.

Tanden’s history of activism and social media vitriol against Republicans and even leftist Democrats has won her few friends in the Senate, despite an attempt to apologize for her past statements. She even panned Biden in 2015 when she was pushing for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to win the Democrat primary for 2015.

This is the first sign that Manchin is willing to assert his independence from the Biden administration, rather than serve as a rubber stamp of approval.

It also shows that Biden cannot afford to lose one Senate Democrat on his massive $1.9 trillion spending package he plans to pass with a simple majority using budget reconciliation.

Manchin’s willingness to buck Biden on his nominee suggests that he and other Senate Democrats may use their power to dramatically alter Biden’s plan to push through as quickly as politically possible.

The White House did not respond to a Breitbart News request for comment on the future of Tanden’s nomination or whether the president stood by his choice.