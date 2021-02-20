Joe Biden’s Little Brother Frank Parties in Florida Without a Mask

President Joe Biden’s little brother Frank Biden was photographed at a Florida party without a mask on Thursday despite his elder brother’s repeated insistence on social distancing and mask-wearing.

The New York Post published a photo of the younger Biden brother arm in arm with fellow partiers at boxer Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Post reported a source claiming that Frank Biden is vaccinated and wore a mask except for when he was taking pictures.

During his visit to a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant on Saturday, President Biden told Americans to keep wearing masks and social distancing even if they had been vaccinated.

“Before you get the shot and after … social distancing saves lives. Wearing masks saves lives. Making sure that you wash your hands with hot water saves lives,” Biden said. “This is not hyperbole. This is not a political statement. It’s a reality.”