Donald Trump Urges ‘True Champion’ Tiger Woods to ‘Get Well Soon’ After Accident

President Donald Trump urged legendary golfer Tiger Woods to “get well soon” after he was injured in a rollover accident and transported to the hospital on Tuesday.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump wrote in a short statement distributed by his adviser Jason Miller on Twitter.

The extent of Wood’s injuries is currently unknown, although there were conflicting reports of first responders having to use the “jaws of life” to cut him out of his vehicle.

President Trump is a huge fan of Woods, even awarding him the Medal of Freedom in May 2019.

“We are in the presence of a true legend, an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance,” Trump said during the ceremony. “He’s also a great person. He’s a great guy.”

In February 2019, Trump also golfed with Woods at his club in Palm Beach.

Donald Trump golfs with golf legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at the National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on February 2, 2019.

Woods is currently in surgery after having sustained “multiple leg injuries,” according to ESPN.

