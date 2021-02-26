Poll: Mitch McConnell Lowest Favorability in Congress, Kevin McCarthy Highest

Rasmussen Reports conducted a favorability survey among congressional members on Friday in which Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at 29 percent beat out Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at 33 percent, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at 34 percent, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at 37 percent for the lowest favorability rating in Congress.

The survey indicated that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had a 43 percent favorability rating, a larger number than any congressional leader. Thirty-five percent had an unfavorable view of him.

Rasmussen noted that McCarthy’s favorability rating might represent his unfamiliarity with voters.

A question from the pollster to 1,000 likely voters was, “Should Democrats in Congress be more like Nancy Pelosi or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?”

Only younger voters chose AOC over Pelosi, while many liberals stuck with the speaker from San Francisco.

Among all the voters polled, Pelosi was the pick, 31-22 percent. A sizable 46 percent were not sure. However, among Democrats, Pelosi led with 44-30 percent.