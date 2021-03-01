Louisiana Officer Shot Dead in Mask Dispute at High School Game

A Louisiana police officer was shot dead Friday night as he tried to maintain order amid a mask dispute between a staff member and game attendee.

John Shallerhorn, 35, allegedly “got into an altercation with a staff member for not wearing a mask” during the game at George Washington Carver High School, the Daily Mail reported

Tulane University Police Department Cpl. Martinus Mitchum stepped into the dispute and Shallerhorn allegedly pulled a gun and shot him in the chest.

According to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records, 35-year-old John Shallerhorn was arrested for first degree murder of a police officer. Posted by WKRN News 2 on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Mitchum was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

Mitchum was at the game to provide security, and Shallerhorn allegedly shot him while being “escorted out” from the game, 10 WAVY said.

Shallerhorn was arrested and charged with “first degree murder of a police officer.”

