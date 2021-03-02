Sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are “very troubling” and an independent investigation into the scandal must be undertaken, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday.

“The allegations that have been made by Ms. Rush, Ms. Boylan, Ms. Bennett are serious. Very troubling. These women have to be listened to,” Schumer told reporters, according to NBC News congressional reporter Sahil Kapur. Schumer also expressed support for New York Attorney General Letitia James’s probe into the allegations, predicting the review will be “thorough” and “independent” without the involvement of the Cuomo administration.

Schumer did not join calls for Cuomo to resign or face impeachment, a move supported by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) and six New York Democrat lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, alleged the governor once tried to kiss her on the mouth. In October 2017, Cuomo invited her to play “strip poker,” alleged Boylan.

Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, told the New York Times on Friday that the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including if she ever had sex with older men.

In a Monday evening interview, Anna Ruch told the Times that she once removed Cuomo’s hand from her back and that the governor then placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch told the newspaper. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

The accusations led New York’s independently elected attorney general, James, to say she was moving ahead with an investigation of his conduct.

James received a letter Monday from Cuomo’s office authorizing her to take charge of the probe after a weekend of wrangling over who should investigate.

The letter enables James, also a Democrat, to deputize an outside law firm to conduct an inquiry with full subpoena power. The findings will be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

Cuomo has maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.