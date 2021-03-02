New York Lawmakers Strike Deal to Strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Pandemic Emergency Powers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives with a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

New York state lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of his emergency powers in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

