New York state lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of his emergency powers in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

