President Joe Biden’s administration still has no strict national quarantine policy for migrants who test positive for the coronavirus, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to recent reporting from NBC News showing migrants who tested positive for the virus were not prevented by the federal government from traveling into the United States.

She said quarantining migrants who were tested positive was “part of what happens” but did not confirm that a policy had been set.

“Isolating, quarantining is a part of what our recommended health guidelines are and certainly part of what happens at the border when there are symptoms that are displayed and when testing is done,” Psaki said.

She said that testing migrants for the coronavirus were done at the state and local levels with help from the federal government.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and other Senate Republicans, demanded answers from the Biden administration last month on their release of border crossers without coronavirus testing requirements after Breitbart News pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Although state and local officials have demonstrated efforts to get migrants released into the United States tested, it is clear that there is little federal effort to ensure that migrants infected with the virus are quarantined or isolated for a period of time.

Cotton accused the Biden administration Tuesday of allowing a “superspreader event” to take place at the border, despite the president claiming that there was no crisis.