Buyer Plans ‘Online Cabaret Show’ in Pete Buttigieg’s South Bend House

The buyer of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s South Bend, Indiana, home plans to host an “online cabaret show” there.

Buttigieg moved to Washington, D.C., to run the department and decided it is not feasible to keep his home in Indiana, even though he has a “lot of memories there,” LGBTQ Nation reported.

“This is where I’ll be most of the time and we needed to find a place here, and we’re finding that a dollar doesn’t go quite as far as it does back home,” Buttigieg said.

Aaron Nichols, the executive director of the South Bend Civic Theatre, purchased the house and “is already planning on hosting an online cabaret show in the 2500 square-foot home in May.”

“I’m excited to be investing in South Bend and to have a place where the Civic can celebrate its successes,” he told the Indianapolis Star.

“It’s a beautiful historic home, and I’m proud to be investing in South Bend’s history and future.”

As transportation secretary, Buttigieg said he plans on addressing racism. “We recognize how misguided investments and missed opportunities for federal transportation policies have reinforced racial and economic inequality,” he said.

Black Lives Matter opposed Buttigieg’s appointment as transportation secretary.

