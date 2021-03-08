New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stopped short of calling scandal-plagued New York Gov Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign on Monday but questioned whether the governor could properly do his job as allies withdraw support.

Cuomo said, “there is no way I resign,” just hours prior to de Blasio’s press conference:

JUST IN: Mayor Bill de Blasio predicts "there's more information that's going to come out" on Gov. Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/0IuXoGkdMf — Forbes (@Forbes) March 8, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: With regards to the governor, as was mentioned, the Senate Majority Leader put out a sharp statement yesterday calling on him to resign. Do you think he should resign at this point? MAYOR DE BLASIO: I’ll say it my own way. I just don’t see how he can govern effectively when fewer and fewer people believe him. And I think there’s more information that’s going to come out that makes it harder and harder. […] The situation in Albany is very sad. It’s gotten to be worse by the day and fewer and fewer people believe in the governor and that’s a very sad state of affairs for our state. But we’re going to overcome it and we’re going to move forward.

Top New York state GOP lawmaker Will Barclay unveiled an impeachment resolution against Cuomo on Monday.