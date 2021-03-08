On Sunday, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called for Cuomo to resign following multiple sexual harassment allegations against him, Breitbart News reported.

“We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” she said in a statement.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it,” Stewart-Cousins added. “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Gov. Cuomo must resign.”