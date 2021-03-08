New York Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay announced Monday he plans to circulate a resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as the governor faces twin scandals — an alleged coverup of coronavirus nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual assault by former aides.

Barclay and fellow members of the Assembly minority unveiled the resolution inside the New York State Capitol building.

CNY Central reports:

Barclay said the Republican conference feels it’s time to move forward on impeachment in the face of multiple accusations of sexual harassment against the governor and a federal investigation into the state’s undercounting of nursing home deaths. The resolution would have to be supported by the Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to come to a vote. If passed by the Assembly, it would then go to the State Senate.

