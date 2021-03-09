NRCC Poll: House Republicans ‘In Good Shape’ to Win Majority

An internal survey from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) found the House Republicans are “in good shape” to win the majority in 2022.

The February NRCC battleground survey shows Republicans are close to winning back the majority. Republican support is growing among independent voters as Democrats refuse to reopen schools and ban state voter ID requirements, the survey found.

Currently, House Democrats have a slim majority over Republicans by 221-211. Democrat Cedric Richmond resigned in January, and two Republicans, Luke Letlow and Ron Wright, passed away.

In the 16 ticket-splitting districts surveyed, where the district voted for a different party for president and congress, Republicans lead the generic ballot by eight points, with a Republican at 45 percent versus any Democrat at 37 percent.

The survey found Pelosi’s agenda helps Republicans in the polls: As Nancy Pelosi pushes her partisan, socialist agenda, the Republican advantage will grow because in ticket- splitting districts, 52% want “a Republican who will be a check-and-balance to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi” versus just 40% who want “a Democratic member of Congress who will help Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats pass their agenda.” In the same districts, Pelosi’s poll numbers are down 20 percent, showing her to a 58 percent unfavorable rating. Out of the unfavorable, over half (51 percent) find her very unfavorable.

The survey was taken February 24-28, 2021, among 1,000 voters across 85 battleground congressional districts.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News at CPAC, “I think we’re going to win back the House. In 2023, Leader McCarthy will be Speaker McCarthy. … We’ve just got to hold them off for the next two years. But that’s not going to be easy. I mean, I think we’ll do it because this is America.”