An allegation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has been referred to Albany law enforcement by a lawyer for the embattled governor.

The New York Times reports:

Albany Police Department officials said on Thursday that they had received a report from a state official about an alleged incident at the Executive Mansion involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and a female aide that may have risen “to the level of a crime.” Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany police, said that the department had not received a formal complaint from the woman, who has not been identified, but that it had reached out to a representative for her. This does not mean, Mr. Smith said, that the department has opened a criminal investigation, but it has offered its services to the alleged victim, “as we would do with any other report or incident.”

Authorities revealed to the Times that a referral was made following a Times Union report in which Cuomo was accused of unwanted touching by a staff member inside the governor’s mansion.

“As a matter of state policy, when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, said in a statement to the Times. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation.”

“In this case, the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” the Cuomo administration official added.

Cuomo has denied the latest allegation, saying in a statement to the Times-Union: “I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from several other women and increasingly urgent calls for his resignation or impeachment from at least some fellow Democrats. Cuomo has repeatedly said he won’t resign.

“He’s openly said he will not resign. And with further mounting allegations that are deeply credible, we are in a position now where I think we should impeach,” said Assembly member Jessica González-Rojas, a Democrat who had previously pushed for his resignation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.