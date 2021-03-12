Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Governor Cuomo ‘Must Resign’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) is one of the latest prominent Democrats to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation, citing his dueling scandals involving nursing homes and the mounting allegations of sexual harassment.

“After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Friday, attaching a joint-statement with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY):

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

This morning, @AOC and I called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. You can read our full statement below: pic.twitter.com/KA1vfZkLOx — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 12, 2021

The latest allegations of sexual assault and harassment raise “concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration staff,” they said in the statement, categorizing the allegations as “consistent and highly-detailed.”

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusative that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault,” they wrote, also citing the attorney general’s “extensive report … that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature.”

Both lawmakers said they “believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

Over half of the New York State legislature has since called for Cuomo’s resignation.

Cuomo has continued to deny deliberate inappropriate behavior and has dismissed calls to step down despite the dueling scandals rocking his administration.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) joined the mounting calls, telling reporters that Cuomo can “can no longer serve” in his role as governor.