President Joe Biden is providing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to more than a thousand nationals from Burma, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced days ago.

In an expansion of the TPS program, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the administration will add Burma to the growing list of countries from where nationals, who would otherwise be illegal aliens, can legally remain in the U.S. for a certain period of months.

The move will allow about 1,600 nationals from Burma to stay and work in the U.S. for at least 18 months.

“Due to the military coup and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “After a thorough review of this dire situation, I have designated Burma for Temporary Protected Status so that Burmese nationals and habitual residents may remain temporarily in the United States.”

Biden most recently granted TPS to about 320,000 Venezuelans who can now remain in the U.S. for at least 18 months, as Breitbart News reported.

While originally intended to be temporary, TPS has become a quasi-amnesty for otherwise illegal aliens created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA) that prevents the deportation of foreign nationals from countries that have suffered through famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed and expanded the program for a variety of countries.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.