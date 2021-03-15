Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who continues to face fallout from dual scandals rocking his administration, is urging all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, telling them on Monday morning, “When it’s your turn, get your shot.”

“The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community from COVID. When it’s your turn, get your shot,” the embattled governor said, adding the hashtag, “#VaccinateNY”:

The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community from COVID. When it’s your turn, get your shot. #VaccinateNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2021

While recent surveys show a majority of Americans are willing to receive the vaccine, a sizeable portion, or 41 percent, continue to express hesitancy, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released this month showed.

As Breitbart News reported:

Two-thirds of those who are not willing to receive the vaccine cited potential side effects as a concern, while one-third doubted the efficacy of the vaccines. Slightly over a quarter, or 27 percent, said they were not overly concerned by the virus, followed by 23 percent who said vaccines should be reserved for more vulnerable populations. Seventeen percent cited health concerns, according to the Hill.

According to Cuomo, roughly one-fifth of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, and 11.3 percent have received their full doses as of Sunday:

Vaccination Update: 22.1% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 11.3% have completed their vaccine series. -130,350 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours

-6,577,070 total doses administered to date Details: https://t.co/S1OmTSRTWp pic.twitter.com/VBXql6tpFm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 14, 2021

Over 107 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the U.S., with 21 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) March 14 data.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey released last week revealed a majority of Americans support restricting the freedoms of unvaccinated people, including barring them from traveling on an airplane or enrolling in school.

Cuomo’s favorability has taken a dive nationally as he continues to face fallout over his administration’s nursing home coverup as well as the mounting allegations of sexual assault. Last week’s Politico/Morning Consult survey showed Cuomo’s favorability standing at 21 percent.