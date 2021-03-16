Two Suspects in Custody After One Person Shot Dead at Boise State

Two suspects are in custody after a person was shot and fatally wounded late Monday night on the Boise State University campus.

KTVB reports police received a report of “shots fired” around 11:30 p.m. Monday and on arrival discovered one shooting victim. That individual was rushed to a hospital and died.

Officers combed the area around where the shots were fired and took two individuals into custody.

The Associated Press noted the university’s BroncoAlert message system “warned the campus community that there had been a shooting at Jade Hall.” A subsequent warning urged students to “shelter in place.”

The “shelter in place” warning lasted roughly one hour.

