White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is making clear President Joe Biden looks forward to repealing the “liability shields” that protect gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits.

The Associated Press did an overview of the current gun control landscape, with H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 both having passed in the House and now with the Senate.

H.R. 8 would put in place universal background checks, criminalizing private gun sales via an expansion of the gun point-of-sale background check system. H.R. 1446 would increase the period of the FBI has for an extended, instant background check. Current time for an extension is three business days. H.R. 1446 would extend that to at least 10 business days.

The AP quoted Psaki commenting on the gun control push and saying President Biden is eager “to advance priorities.”

She added Biden’s priorities include “repealing gun manufacturers’ liability shields.”

On February 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported on a Biden campaign stop in South Carolina wherein he referenced gun manufacturers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

He made this statement after bringing up the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (2005). The PLCAA is designed to shield gun manufacturers from lawsuits in scenarios where the guns in question were legally made and legally sold.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.