New Yorkers support an amendment to the Equality Act aimed to protect single-sex spaces, such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and women’s sports, a Spry Strategies survey released this week found.

The survey, taken on behalf of the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), found that less than a third of New York voters, or 28 percent, support Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) decision to “block any amendments to the Equality Act to protect women’s spaces,” according to WoLF. The survey also shows a plurality “strongly” disagree with biological men being permitted to compete in female athletics.

Per the survey’s bottom line, New Yorkers do not believe people should be discriminated against for their identity or beliefs, but they also believe there should be basic protections for biological females.

“Across all party affiliations, New York voters understand that human beings cannot change sex and that it will harm women and girls to pretend otherwise,” WoLF Executive Director Natasha Chart said in a statement.

“Members of Congress must come together and act on this rare topic of bipartisan agreement and amend the Equality Act to protect women’s right to single-sex spaces,” Chart added.

Other key findings, per WoLF:

85 percent of NY voters believe that people who are gay or identify as transgender should be protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations. Only 20 percent of NY voters approve of male domestic abusers and sex offenders being housed in women’s prisons regardless of their claimed “gender identity.” Only 28 percent of New York voters support passing the Equality Act in its current form (and only one-third of voters who strongly support the Equality Act think it does not need to be amended) 87 percent of NY voters agree that employees should be allowed to express personal and spiritual convictions outside the workplace without getting fired.

The survey, taken March 12-15 among 1,000 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

The Democrat-led House passed the Equality Act — which would essentially categorize “sexual orientation and gender identity” as protected classes, effectively erasing federal legal recognition and fundamental reality biological sex — last month, 224-206.