President Joe Biden is protected by AR-15s and similar firearms while pushing to prohibit law-abiding Americans from owning those same guns.

Breitbart News reported that Biden responded to Monday’s Boulder, Colorado, shooting by calling for Congress to pass an “assault weapons” ban that would include a ban on “high capacity” magazines.

Biden campaigned on such a ban in the lead-up to the 2020 election. On August 12, 2019, MSNBC noted Biden expressing his commitment to banning “assault weapons” and making clear his belief that the Second Amendment is not “absolute.”

At the same, Biden is protected 24/7 by Secret Service agents armed with AR-15s and similar rifles.

NBC News reported that Biden began receiving the Secret Service protection in March 2020, while still on the campaign trail.

A source told Breitbart News such protection means Biden is protected with pistols, semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–and there is the strong possibility of fully automatic firearms being part of the equation too. The latter consist of submachine guns on a sling, which allows them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

Biden’s push to secure an “assault weapons” ban means average Americans would be prohibited from buying rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s, and Sig Sauer MCXs, for self-defense, while Biden would enjoy protection with those same guns around the clock.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports “there are an estimated 19.8 million Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs)” in circulation since 1990 alone. That means nearly 20 million AR-15s, AK-47s, variants of both rifles, would be banned if Democrats succeed in passing the legislation Biden wants.

