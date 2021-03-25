Watch Live: Joe Biden Hosts His First Press Conference as President

President Joe Biden will host his first presidential press conference at the White House on Thursday.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. EST.

The press conference will take place 64 days after Biden became president, setting a new presidential record — longer than any previous president for about 100 years when Warren Harding was president in 1921.

Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office.