Jacob Blake Files Lawsuit Against Police Officer who Shot Him

Jacob Blake Jr. has filed an excessive force lawsuit against a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot him during an alleged domestic dispute in August, 2020.
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
Jacob Blake Jr. has filed an excessive force lawsuit against a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot him during an alleged domestic dispute in August, 2020.
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.