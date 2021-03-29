At least 30 people were shot, three fatally, over another deadly weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Yesterday, Breitbart News noted some 20 people were shot in Chicago from Friday into Sunday morning alone. Those shooting victims included two fatalities.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of individuals shot over the entire weekend had climbed to at least 30. And there was an additional fatality, which occurred late Sunday afternoon “in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.”

The fatality occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune observes 620 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through March 22, 2021, and that represents 159 more people than were shot during the same time last year as numbers show no sign of abatement.

Moreover, shootings on Chicago expressways are surging in 2021. WGNTV explained there were already 42 such shootings by March 5, 2021, and ABC 7 points out there was another expressway shooting Sunday night.

Sunday night’s shooting occurred “on I-57 near 127th Street,” and left four people injured.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.