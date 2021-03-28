At least 22 people were shot, two killed, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a total of 21 wounded and one killed by 6:14 a.m. Sunday morning, local time.

The fatality occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, when a 36-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Pullman. An individual walked up to the vehicle in which the man was sitting and opened fire, striking him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

NBC 5 notes eight people people were injured, and one person killed, when two suspects opened fire during a party Friday night.

Police apprehended 28-year-old Martinas Norvell and he was “charged with unlawful use of a weapon.” He was then released “on his own recognizance.”

The Chicago Tribune explains that 116 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through March 22, 2021. When the Tribune adds in non-fatal shootings, there were a total of 620 people shot in the city during the same time-frame.

