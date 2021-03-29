Another local Michigan Republican group has condemned U.S. Reps. Fred Upton (R) and Peter Meijer (R) after they sided with Democrats in January to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The 14th Congressional District Republican Executive Committee passed two resolutions earlier this month, according to a press release issued Monday, criticizing Upton and Meijer “for their misinformed voting with Democrats and other progressives who assault our foundational principles every day.”

The 14th Congressional District includes portions of Wayne and Oakland counties. Upton represents the 6th Congressional District, while Meijer is from the 3rd district, both in western Michigan.

“These individuals, when running for office, spoke words of unity and of support for President Trump,” 14th district resolutions committee chairman John Daniele said.

“Yet their actions, when our country needed unity and our President needed support, was to be among the very first in join with Democrats to vote for ‘impeachment’ even before any evidence or a Constitutional process could be started,” he added.

“Michigan demands better. This call for censure now joins other requests made across the state that made the same request of the Michigan Republican Party.”

In February, the Calhoun County Executive Committee of the Republican Party issued the censure, according to WBCK.

“Our decision to censure was not made lightly,” Calhoun County chairwoman Jeannie Burchfield said in a news release.

“Both our executive committee and other local Republicans who inundated us with calls to take action agreed that we needed to make Congressman Meijer aware, through formal means, of the numerous objections we had to his vote to support the impeachment of President Trump,” she said.

Burchfield said “a fair assessment of the facts” led to the “unprecedented response.”

The executive committee of the Macomb County Republican Party voted 28-0 earlier that month to urge an “emergency session” of the Michigan Republican Party to admonish Upton and Meijer, Breitbart News reported.

In January, the Allegan County Republican Convention voted to “censure and condemn” Upton for his vote.

“In the 2022 election cycle, Michigan’s Republican voters need to make a choice and make their voice more clearly heard,” 14th district chairman Bill Rauwerdink as after his group’s vote.

“Office holders certainly take an oath of office to uphold and protect the Constitution. But when they run on the Republican platform and expect Republican support, the elected need to know that,” he continued, “now more than perhaps ever, voters will hold Republicans accountable for their actions, words and votes in D.C.”

Rauwerdink concluded, “The era of ‘free forming’ or voting like a Democrat, after running as a Republican, are over. Too many have seen The Swamp and now know the dangers.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.