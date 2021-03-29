Many Democrats are looking to leave the House in search of higher office due to their vulnerability and Republican-controlled redistricting.

Already a “half-dozen Democrats who could face some of the toughest redistricting prospects have floated bids for Senate or governor, reported Politico. The new Congressional map has been delayed from the effects of the coronavirus, which has led vulnerable Democrats to consider higher office. The delays from the census and from COVID-19 plus redistricting have increased the possibility of Democrats losing the House.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA), who is close to swing district Democrats, told Politico, “Everyone in this place is always thinking about what they’re going to do in the future. But certainly, I know that’s affecting the thinking of a lot of people.”

Politico reports Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) are looking to run for higher office due to their districts becoming redder. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) is thought to be at less of a risk of being vulnerable.

In an interview with Politico, Ryan admitted redistricting might make it more difficult for him to represent any part of blue-tinted Summit County, which includes the city of Akron, leaving him with a less favorable landscape. “I may not be able to get that piece of Summit, and any other direction you go in is pretty red. It could be harder,” Ryan said.

According to reports, Lamb recently has been beefing up his fundraising operation ahead of 2022 in addition to hiring two consultants.

In a recent interview with Lamb about redistricting, he said, “Of course there’s a chance. I mean, we’re losing a seat overall,” later adding, “the Republicans clearly have a special place in their heart for me. So, you know, if they have some say about where it would happen, I’m sure it would affect me.”

Two Democrats, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX), have already announced their intent to retire, which would open the seat up for a competitive race.

Recently the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released their “Exit List,” which highlights the Democrats who are “likely to retire or run for a different office in 2022.”

So far, the committee has already released paid media campaigns against Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA), Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA).

NRCC recently released an ad against Lamb, which highlights his attacks on the energy industry.

NRCC Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said in a statement, “Conor Lamb knows his support for Democrats’ job-killing, anti-energy agenda hurts his chances for reelection, so instead of working for his constituents, he’s working to further his political aspirations.”

The NRCC also released an ad against Kind, highlighting the money he’s accused of using from his campaign for taking first class flights.

“House Democrats are running for the exits because they know they’re in for a bruising election cycle that will cost them their jobs and their House majority,” the NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement. “They’d rather move on than have to spend another election defending their socialist agenda that will strip Americans of their private health insurance, defund the police, open our borders and raise taxes.”