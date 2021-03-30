Constitutional Carry Passes Tennessee House, Heads to Governor’s Desk

The Tennessee House passed constitutional carry legislation Monday night and it now goes to Gov. Bill Lee (R) to be signed into law.

The legislation was passed by the Tennessee Senate on March 18, 2021.

News Channel 5 reports the legislation passed by a vote of 64-29. It “allows military members ages 18 to 20, and adults 20 and older to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit.”

The Tennessean notes Gov. Lee began pushing for constitutional carry legislation in 2020.

He pushed the legislation again in early February 2021:

This is why elections matter! Thank you, Tennessee Gov. @BillLeeTN, for reintroducing Constitutional Carry. We must pass this CRUCIAL legislation and stand for the Second Amendment rights of all Tennesseans. pic.twitter.com/xbjhAYb1iP — NRA (@NRA) February 10, 2021

Eighteen states currently allow law-abiding citizens to carry a gun for self-defense without first getting a permit from the government. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Once Gov. Lee signs constitutional carry legislation, it will take effect July 1, 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.